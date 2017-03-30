WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
Drew Pomeranz To Start Season On Disabled List With Forearm Injury

March 30, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Disabled List, Drew Pomeranz, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ health issues have gotten worse.

Starter Drew Pomeranz will be placed on the 10-day disabled list to start the season.

As recently as Wednesday, Pomeranz appeared to be on track to start the year in the rotation, despite some nagging arm issues. The lefty pitched on Thursday, surrendering five hits, two walks, and three runs (all earned) over four innings. In four spring training appearances (three starts), Pomeranz is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.

Among starting pitchers, Pomeranz joins David Price on the disabled list. Meanwhile, setup man Tyler Thornburg will start the year on the disabled list.

The Red Sox may call upon Kyle Kendrick to replace Pomeranz in the rotation. However, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Pete Abraham indicated that the DL move may be made solely to keep more relievers on the roster to start the year.

The Red Sox season begins Monday at Fenway Park against the Pirates.

