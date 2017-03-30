Drew Pomeranz To Start Season On Disabled List With Forearm Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ health issues have gotten worse.

Starter Drew Pomeranz will be placed on the 10-day disabled list to start the season.

Prior to today’s game, the #RedSox placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm flexor strain. pic.twitter.com/XAZX73GOYL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2017

As recently as Wednesday, Pomeranz appeared to be on track to start the year in the rotation, despite some nagging arm issues. The lefty pitched on Thursday, surrendering five hits, two walks, and three runs (all earned) over four innings. In four spring training appearances (three starts), Pomeranz is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.

Among starting pitchers, Pomeranz joins David Price on the disabled list. Meanwhile, setup man Tyler Thornburg will start the year on the disabled list.

The Red Sox may call upon Kyle Kendrick to replace Pomeranz in the rotation. However, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Pete Abraham indicated that the DL move may be made solely to keep more relievers on the roster to start the year.

Sox place Pomeranz on DL, but 10-day DL means he could theoretically pitch in the 6th game of season, depending on how he looks next start. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 30, 2017

W/Pomeranz on DL, Sox can either carry 8 relievers to open season or have both Hernandez and Selsky. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 30, 2017

This doesn't mean Pomeranz won't pitch Game 6, however. They will backdate the DL, which is now 10 days. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 30, 2017

This is likely roster management so they can keep an extra reliever for 5 games. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 30, 2017

Again, Pomeranz is on the DL for roster management reason. Please suspend any panic and return to your homes. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 30, 2017

The Red Sox season begins Monday at Fenway Park against the Pirates.