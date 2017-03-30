Drew Pomeranz To Start Season On Disabled List With Forearm Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ health issues have gotten worse.
Starter Drew Pomeranz will be placed on the 10-day disabled list to start the season.
As recently as Wednesday, Pomeranz appeared to be on track to start the year in the rotation, despite some nagging arm issues. The lefty pitched on Thursday, surrendering five hits, two walks, and three runs (all earned) over four innings. In four spring training appearances (three starts), Pomeranz is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.
Among starting pitchers, Pomeranz joins David Price on the disabled list. Meanwhile, setup man Tyler Thornburg will start the year on the disabled list.
The Red Sox may call upon Kyle Kendrick to replace Pomeranz in the rotation. However, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Pete Abraham indicated that the DL move may be made solely to keep more relievers on the roster to start the year.
The Red Sox season begins Monday at Fenway Park against the Pirates.