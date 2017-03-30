What’s Up This Weekend: Wine Tasting, Hot Rods, Anime & More

BOSTON (CBS) – A wine tasting featuring only Massachusetts wines, 25,000 people celebrating Japanese animation, and hot rods revving their engines. It’s an eclectic weekend in and around Boston.

ROUND AND ROUND

There may be snow in the forecast, but the carousel comes back to life this weekend on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The carousel is scheduled to start turning again on Friday. In a uniquely Boston twist, you can choose to take a spin on a lobster, cod, fox, squirrel, grasshopper, peregrine falcon, turtle, butterfly, skunk, whale, rabbit, owl, or harbor seal. A ride will cost you $3. MORE INFO: rosekennedygreenway.org

ANIME BOSTON

An estimated 25,000 people descend on this convention each year, celebrating the cultural phenomenon that is Anime. Anime Boston is all about Japanese animation and pop culture, and will be at the Hynes from Friday through Sunday, with artists, cosplay, karaoke, gaming and more. INFO & TICKETS: animeboston.com

TOUR SYMPHONY HALL

Did you know there are opportunities for free tours of Symphony Hall? A couple times each month, members of the Boston Symphony Association guide visitors through the history and traditions of the BSO. April 1 is one of those days. The tours “provide an insider’s perspective of the Hall, its musicians, conductors, and supporter.” INFO & REGISTER: bso.org

BREW WOO

Worcester’s “original craft beer festival” is back on Saturday at the DCU Center. More than 80 breweries will be represented at Brew Woo, with an afternoon and evening session scheduled. There is also live music and an artisan marketplace. INFO & TICKETS: brewwoo.com

WORLD OF WHEELS

“Hot rods, muscle cars and more” are rolling into the Seaport World Trade Center for World of Wheels on Friday through Sunday. Special guests include Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars and NASCAR legend Mark Martin. INFO & TICKETS: autorama.com

LOCAL WINE TASTING

Ever wonder how local wines compare to the world’s best? A Massachusetts-only wine tasting is coming to Boston on Sunday. The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market is hosting the Massachusetts Grand Wine Tasting, featuring more than 15 local wineries. This is a 21+ event. MORE INFO: thetrustees.org

MONDAY BONUS – OPENING DAY!

If you’re one of the many Boston sports fans that treat Opening Day like a holiday, we’re adding this bonus event for your “long weekend.” The Red Sox open at home this year, Monday afternoon against Pittsburgh. In addition to the new lineup on the field, you’ll see a new lineup at the concession stands, including lobster poutine.