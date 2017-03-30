Massachusetts Named One Of The Best States For Retirees

BOSTON (CBS) – Wondering where you should spend your retirement? Forget the sunny locales and take a look at New England.
A new report from Bankrate.com puts Massachusetts, snowy winters and all, at No. 7 in its ranking of the best state to retire. The Bay State scores highly in “cultural vitality,” health care quality and well-being for seniors, though it does get dinged for high cost of living and taxes.
Coming in first is New Hampshire. While the weather is a drawback, the Granite State gets the top spot for its happy seniors, low crime and good health care. Colorado is the runner-up, followed by Maine, Iowa and Minnesota.
And about warmer states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada? None of them make the top 10.
Arizona is at No. 12, Florida is 17th and Nevada is near the bottom at 44 because of its poor health care quality and high crime, Bankrate says.