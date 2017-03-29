Sen. Orrin Hatch Says He May Not Run In 2018 If Mitt Romney Does

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sen. Orrin Hatch says he’s still considering running for his Utah Senate seat next year but might forgo a run if former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney jumped in.
Hatch told the National Journal on Tuesday that if he could get “a really outstanding person” to run for his seat, such as Romney, then he might step aside.
The senator says he’s mentioned it to Romney, who lives in Utah. Messages left with Romney’s representatives were not returned.
Hatch said in 2012 that his current term would be his last, but he started reconsidering several years ago.
Hatch’s spokesman Matt Whitlock said many people are urging the senator to run again but his main priority is ensuring Utah residents “have the best seat at the table.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)