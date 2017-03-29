Woman Sexually Assaulted On Revere Beach Blvd.

REVERE (CBS) – Police say a 33-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while jogging on Revere Beach Blvd. early Wednesday morning.
The woman told Massachusetts State police she was jogging just before 6 a.m. along the seawall near Revere Street when a man appeared in front of her.
State Police say the man verbally accosted the woman, then grabbed her chest and backside.
When the woman yelled at the suspect, he ran from the area toward the Wonderland MBTA station.
Troopers responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the man.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic or white man in his early 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black and white bandana. The bandana was possibly skull-style.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (781) 284-0038.