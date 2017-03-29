Brockton Medical Marijuana Dispensary To Start Delivering Statewide

BROCKTON (CBS) – It’s about to become even easier for Bay State residents to get their hands on medical marijuana.
In Good Health, of Brockton, has announced that starting Monday it will be the first Massachusetts dispensary to deliver medical marijuana across the state.
“We have proudly and successfully served thousands of patients since our dispensary opened in September 2015, but it has become apparent that a segment of the population has been underserved, such as patients who are too ill to visit a dispensary or who live several towns away from the nearest dispensary,” In Good Health President David Noble said in a statement. “We want to change that and make medical marijuana more accessible.”
The dispensary will start accepting orders online Saturday from patients with a Massachusetts medical marijuana registration card and photo ID. The minimum order is $100, and delivery fees range from $30 to $75.
The state-licensed facility also says its launching a “loyalty rewards program,” offering customers who spend $500 a $25 discount on their next purchase.