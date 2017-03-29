Early Spring Nor’easter On The Way To New England

BOSTON (CBS) – With just 5 days until the Red Sox open their season at Fenway and less than 3 weeks until the Boston Marathon, I’m guessing there aren’t too many of you that still want to talk snow. Welp…here goes nothing. An early spring nor’easter is on the way to New England this weekend, 20 years to the date on the anniversary of the infamous April Fools’ Day Blizzard. First and foremost, let me assure you that we are not forecasting a repeat performance from 20 years ago, when 25.4” of snow fell in Boston and 33” fell in Worcester. However, we are forecasting some snow accumulation for a large portion of our area as the calendar flips to April.

Call me crazy, but I have had a song in my head the last few days while attempting to forecast this upcoming storm. That song… “Borderline” by Madonna. Granted when Madonna was composing this song decades ago, snow was likely the last thing on her mind. But nonetheless the title sums up this storm perfectly. This is one of those storms when temperatures will hover right around the critical freezing mark for nearly the entire event. And it won’t just be near 32 at the ground but temperatures will also be marginal aloft, several thousand feet up. So to sum it up, borderline temperatures!

Late March/early April snowstorms are never easy. The atmosphere is going through some complex transitions and changes. In order to get a big snow accumulation this time of year, things really have to line up perfectly (ala 1997) and that does NOT appear likely this go around. So what is likely to happen? Let’s break it down…

Friday Daytime:

Snow will likely begin to fall as early as dawn in westernmost New England. Throughout the morning, areas of light snow will be present mainly in central and western MA. It will likely take until afternoon before the snow spreads east and encompasses our entire region. Having said that, most of the snow that falls during the daylight hours of Friday will be low impact, more of a nuisance-type precipitation. I wouldn’t expect much snow to stick or accumulate on roads before dark. Snow will likely mix at times with sleet and rain near the Coast and areas south of the Mass Pike.

Friday Night:

This is when things start to get interesting. The intensity of the precipitation will increase and at the same time, a surge of “milder” air will push in aloft from the southwest. Where the cold air hangs on, several inches of heavy, wet snow will accumulate. Most likely areas for this to occur (and best chance of plowable snowfall) would be towns north of the Mass Pike and with some elevation. Included in the “most likely to see plowable zone” would be the Worcester Hills, the Berkshires and the Monadnock Region. Areas right at the coastline and south of the Mass Pike will gradually see a change to sleet and rain overnight. Winds will also steadily increase Friday night, especially along the Coast and over Cape Cod where gusts to 50mph are possible.

Saturday:

The wintry mess continues through Saturday morning, with rain to the south and near the Coast, a mix just northwest of Boston and more snow in elevated areas and in Central and Northern New England. Winds continue to gust 25-50mph (strongest at the Coast) throughout Saturday, eventually turning from northeast to north-northwest as the storm passes by. The precipitation will likely end as mostly snow, tapering off from west to east in the afternoon, shutting off completely by evening.

How Much:

Very little if any snow expected over Cape Cod and the Islands, no accumulation.

Coating to an inch in Boston and along the South Shore and South Coast…likely turned to slush or just plain washed away by rain.

1”-4” around the Rt 128 belt and 495 belt…including the North Shore (Essex County), areas away from the Coast in northern Plymouth and Bristol counties and a good portion of Middlesex county as well.

4”-8” north and west of Rt 495 including NW Middlesex county, northern Worcester County and a good portion of Central and Northern New England…ski season lives on!

One final note…we will be watching the coastline for the possibility of some minor flooding during the high tide cycles within this storm. Particularly, the high tide which occurs in the early, pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. The tides are fairly high astronomically and a persistent onshore wind will likely lead to some splashover and flooded vulnerable shore roads.

Please, as always, stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com.