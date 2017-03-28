Older Brother Of Aaron Hernandez To Testify In Double Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — The older brother of Aaron Hernandez is set to testify Tuesday in the ex-NFL star’s double murder trial.

Judge Jeffrey Locke said Monday that the prosecution would call D.J. Hernandez, also known as Jonathan, a former college football star who now coaches at a Connecticut high school, to the stand.

Aaron Hernandez is charged in the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012.

Alexander Bradley, an ex-friend of Hernandez, claims the former Patriots wide receiver killed the men because of an incident in a nearby nightclub in which one of the men spilled a drink on Hernandez.

Hernandez is also facing a witness intimidation charge for allegedly shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot Bradley because, as a witness to the Boston shooting, he knew too much.

Testimony on Monday centered on the shooting of Bradley, with other Hernandez friends and associates who were alleged to have been present. Attorneys questioned Tyrone Crawford, a childhood friend of Hernandez, as well as Deonte Thompson, a former University of Florida teammate of Hernandez and current Chicago Bears wide receiver.

Thompson was allegedly in the backseat of the car in which Bradley was shot–but on Monday, he told the court he could remember nothing from the night of the shooting.

Crawford and Thompson were expected to face more questioning Tuesday.

Another Hernandez associate, Jer’elle Pierre, is expected to testify Tuesday. He was allegedly driving the car when Bradley was shot.

Hernandez is already serving life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.