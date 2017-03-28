NightSide – AG Sessions Slams Sanctuary Cities

BOSTON (CBS) – The Trump administration has been very clear all along that they plan to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities, or cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. But today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions made it crystal clear, urging cities to abandon these rebellious policies or risk losing federal funding. The more the Trump administration threatens sanctuary cities, however, the more insolent some cities have become. In an effort to spite President Trump, San Francisco recently announced it is dropping out of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Lauren Anderson, a former FBI Executive, checks in with Dan to explain why this is a mistake and what federal authorities need to keep us safe.
Originally broadcast March 27th, 2017.