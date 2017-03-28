Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Pizza Delivery Driver In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Lynn.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Salem, was shot multiple times inside his car in front of the St. Pius Catholic elementary school on Bowler Street Monday evening.
Several hours later, police said they arrested a suspect in Danvers. His name has not been made public yet.
The victim, who worked for Atha’s Pizza in Lynn, has not been identified.
A friend of the victim said she heard the motive was road rage.
“The girl that works at Atha’s that I was text messaging told me that he got cut off,” said Katherine Ruiz. “The person just took out a gun and shot him.”
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.