Baker Signs Bill Doubling The Line Of Duty Death Benefit

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed legislation doubling the line of duty death benefit for families of first responders.

The new law will increase the benefit from $150,000 to $300,000. The change is included in a supplemental spending bill for the current 2017 fiscal year.

The change applies to any firefighter, police officer, prosecutor, EMT or correction officer who dies in the line of duty.

The law also provides funding for other state programs, including home care services for seniors, a Department of Developmental Services program and homeless emergency assistance family shelters.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday at the Statehouse.

He was joined by fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Massachusetts State Police Richard Colonel McKeon and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

