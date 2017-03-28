Christy Mihos, Former Candidate For Governor, Dies At 67

BOSTON (CBS) – Former gubernatorial candidate Christy Mihos has died.
According to the Cape Cod Times, Mihos had cancer and passed away in hospice care in Florida on Saturday.
He made a fortune with a chain of convenience stores and also ran unsuccessfully for governor twice.
Mihos served on the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority when the Big Dig was under construction and correctly predicted it would go billions over budget.
He also had a very public and messy divorce with his wife in 2012.
Christy Mihos was 67 years old.