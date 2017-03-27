Tuukka Rask Expects To Be Healthy Enough To Play Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask missed Saturday night’s game in Brooklyn due to a lower-body injury. It caused quite a stir.
But the 30-year-old netminder said it was a minor issue, and he expects to be back on the ice when the Bruins take on the Nashville Predators at the TD Garden on Tuesday night.
Prior to missing Saturday’s game — which the Bruins won, 2-1, in front of Anton Khudobin — Rask had been on a four-game losing streak, in which he posted an .842 save percentage and 4.53 GAA.
Haggerty: Bruins Should Bench Rask Until Khudobin Loses A Game
For the season, Rask’s save percentage is down to .910, which is the lowest mark of any season in his career.