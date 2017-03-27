WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

94-Year-Old Woman Honored For 44 Years Working At McDonald’s

March 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 94-year-old Indiana woman is celebrating 44 years of working at McDonald’s.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports friends and co-workers threw a party for Loraine Maurer, of Evansville, last week.

Maurer started working at McDonald’s in 1973 and has been a fixture behind the counter at several locations in the area ever since.

Maurer works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings. Franchise owner Katie Kenworthy tells the newspaper that people “come from all over town to see her and make sure they get their coffee or oatmeal made the Loraine way.”

mcdonalds 94 Year Old Woman Honored For 44 Years Working At McDonalds

McDonald’s sign (Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Maurer tells ABC News that she has thought about retirement, but “would miss it too much.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia