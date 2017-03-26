Phantom Gourmet: Boneheads Wing Bar In West Warwick, Rhode Island

BOSTON (CBS) — When a restaurant is named Boneheads, you know they’re gonna be wild about wings.

Located in West Warwick, Rhode Island, Boneheads is a rock n’ roll inspired restaurant where owners Matt Corona, Joanne Casale, and Dave Fazzina really spread their wings when it comes to serving this saucy snack.

“Boneheads Wing Bar is the definitive stop for wings,” says Corona.

“Locally, globally, you name it, we’re here to take over the wing world,” says Casale.

“Right now we have over 60 sauces, and we’re always adding more,” says Fazzina.

There are spicy wings, savory wings, and even sweet wings–all tossed and sauced to perfection.

“We’re in our shake station right now,” says Fazzina. “This is where we shake our wings and boneless. We want to make sure the wings are completely covered, the quality of the product is what brings people back.”

Beyond the wings, there’s plenty of hearty pub grub too. It’s all served in a dining room decked out with lights made from drums, tables covered in CDs, concert posters on the walls, and a big-screen projector showing vintage videos.

“When you come in you get hit with music and videos and music memorabilia and everything you see on the walls comes from our personal collection,” says Casale.

“There’s a couple of my old guitars on the wall that I never learned how to play,” says Corona. “All the memorabilia that we’ve had sitting around our house looking for a good place to put it and we finally found a spot to put it.”

“It’s really just a fun atmosphere and it’s very friendly so everybody has a really good time,” says Casale.

