Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs from the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.
Red is a long-haired German Shepherd, a foster dog now ready for a forever home! She has a few health issues, so anyone looking to adopt her should be ready to deal with those.
Dino is a success story! He was part of the center’s rescue program, and has now graduated to the role of service dog.
And Rex is not up for adoption–but he’s on the Pet Parade because of the important role he plays in interviewing prospective adopters. He sees how new dogs react to each other, and also senses how people react to the dogs.
German Shepherds are great family dogs, but the owner must be a strong-willed person. They have a reputation for loyalty–but they have a soft side!
For more information, visit germanshepherdcenter.org.