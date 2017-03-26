Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

March 26, 2017 10:07 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs from the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

pet33 Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Red. (WBZ-TV)

Red is a long-haired German Shepherd, a foster dog now ready for a forever home! She has a few health issues, so anyone looking to adopt her should be ready to deal with those.

pet13 Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Dino. (WBZ-TV)

Dino is a success story! He was part of the center’s rescue program, and has now graduated to the role of service dog.

pet23 Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Rex. (WBZ-TV)

And Rex is not up for adoption–but he’s on the Pet Parade because of the important role he plays in interviewing prospective adopters. He sees how new dogs react to each other, and also senses how people react to the dogs.

German Shepherds are great family dogs, but the owner must be a strong-willed person. They have a reputation for loyalty–but they have a soft side!

For more information, visit germanshepherdcenter.org.

