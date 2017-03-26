Boston Firefighters Commemorate Fallen Heroes 3 Years Later

BOSTON (CBS) — A somber ceremony was held in the Back Bay Sunday, where the Boston Fire Department remembered 2 of their own who lost their lives in a 9-alarm fire on this date in 2014.

Fire Lieutenant Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy died fighting the wind-swept blaze in a brownstone on Beacon Street.

“Three years and it seems like happened yesterday, to be honest with you. The department is still recovering, if they ever do, but everyone’s moving forward and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe.

.@BostonFire firefighters pause to remember Lt. Ed Walsh & firefighter Michael Kennedy, who died battling #BackBay fire 3 years sgo. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Xt7cUcm1UT — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) March 26, 2017

Three dozen of their fellow firefighters gathered at the scene and saluted at 2:42 p.m., the time of the first alarm sounded, to commemorate their loss.

“Just so we don’t forget and it’s comforting and emotionally comforting for the men to come by and pay their respects one more time and every year on the anniversary, I’m sure we’ll be here,” Finn said.

Residents at 298 Beacon put up wreath to honor @BostonFire Lt. Ed Walsh/ firefighter Michael Kennedy on 3 yr ann. of #BackBay fire. #wbz pic.twitter.com/oy1GhnUIja — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) March 26, 2017

A resident who currently lives in the brownstone laid a wreath of red roses with the words “Never Forget” on it at the site.

“Hopefully, they recognize that we appreciate their efforts and it’s just amazing that people are willing to put their lives at risk to save us,” the woman who identified herself only as Linda said.