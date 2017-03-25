NightSide – Brett Nichols In Studio

March 25, 2017 1:07 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Brett Nichols is a former bank robber from central Massachusetts who served two separate stints of jail time, totaling close to a couple of decades. This is a story of personal redemption and resilience. Brett’s mission today is to inspire the youth to make the right choices in their lives. He is now a motivational speaker and graduated with a Bachelors degree from Boston University. Brett Nichols also co-wrote a book with his brother, Brady Nichols, and their tale is about how they went completely separate ways in life. Brett will discuss that story tonight with Dan Rea.

Originally broadcast March 24th, 2017.

