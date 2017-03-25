Massachusetts State Police Warn Of Telephone Scam

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are warning residents not to fall for a telephone scam attempting to trick residents out of sometimes thousands of dollars.
Several people have reported a phone call that shows up on caller IDs as (617) 740-7710, the State Police’s South Boston barracks.
When recipients answer the phone, they are told to hold for an officer about a complaint or warrant against them.
“The ‘officer’ then told the call recipients they were to get money — in some cases several thousand dollars — and meet police at local shopping centers to resolve the matter,” State Police said.
Anyone who receives similar phone calls is asked to immediately hang up.
“Never go anywhere or provide any personal information or money as a result of an unsolicited, unexpected, or suspicious phone call,” police said. “Please be aware that no police department will ever call someone to tell them there is a warrant or complaint against them, and no police department will ever ask for any amount of money to be turned over to it.”