Pro- And Anti-Trump Rallies Come Face To Face On Boston Common

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Freedom Trail serving as a dividing line, pro- and anti-President Donald Trump protesters shouted obscenities at one another as they rallied for their separate causes on Boston Common Saturday morning.

Both sides had bullhorns, and both knew how to use them.

The day started with a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” rally, which walked from the Old North Church to the Common.

“We are supporting our president and vice president,” Trump supporter Kelly McHugh told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton.

The pro-Trump crowd played patriotic songs, sang the National Anthem, and held a moment of silence.

But along the way, they were confronted by a small but loud group of anti-Trump protesters who waved Soviet flags, played Russian music, and chanted demands for a special prosecutor–all referencing last week’s confirmation by FBI director James Comey that an investigation into possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia is underway.

They also came to protest other aspects of Trump’s presidency.

“I am here to protest the attacks and of migrant workers in this country,” protester John Harris said.

Some carried signs with slogans like “Make Nazis Afraid Again” and “F— Trump.”

Trump supporters carried signs reading “Blue Lives Matter,” “Women for Trump,” and “Make America Great Again.” McHugh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal her views about Muslim immigrants.

“If you’re thinking of killing me and making me believe in your religion and taking away my rights, then you don’t belong here, stay over there,” she said.

Many Trump supporters were upset about the Friday decision to not hold a vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I am absolutely disappointed because he’s not supported by his own party,” McHugh said.

On the other side, some were happy the vote was pulled.

“This debate represents a failure on the part of Washington to serve the needs of working class people in this country,” Harris said.

Arguments became more and more heated as the rally went on. At one point, Boston Police had to physically separate the two groups, moving them to opposite sides of the red brick line of the historic Freedom Trail.

Anti-Trump organizer Trayjohn Wallace noted the tension, but said he wasn’t there for a fight.

“As long as they don’t come over here inciting violence, we won’t incite violence either,” he said.

