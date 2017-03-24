WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Worcester Scientists Developing Patch For Diseased Hearts Using Spinach Leaves

March 24, 2017 6:43 PM By Lana Jones
Filed Under: Glenn Gaudette, Lana Jones, Spinach, Worcester, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER(CBS) – Biomedical engineers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are working on a patch for diseased hearts that uses spinach leaves.

When mixed with human stem cells, the veins in spinach could become heart muscle that pumps blood when the original organ is infected or damaged.

“And so we haven’t actually put blood in there we put dye in there and we put small particles that represent blood cells and those flow right through the leaves,” said biomedical engineering professor Glenn Gaudette.

During the process, the green of the spinach is removed, leaving just the cellulose structure.

spinach2 Worcester Scientists Developing Patch For Diseased Hearts Using Spinach Leaves

Spinach leaves tested as substitute for infected heart tissue at WPI (Image from WPI)

Afterwards, the structure is mixed with human, adult stem cells and parsley stems to create tissue that mimics heart muscle with veins and arteries.

Ideally, the tissue would be implanted in humans to restore the hearts ability to pump blood.

Aside from spinach, engineers are exploring the possibility of using other vegetables. Gaudette said more plants could be called into service for treatment.

“We look at bamboo for example for bone replacement and we’re starting to look at different structures that have three dimensions,” Gaudette said. “Broccoli and cauliflower for example that have a three dimensional structure similar to lungs.”

Human testing is years away.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

More from Lana Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia