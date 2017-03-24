Keller @ Large: Why House GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill Is Failing

BOSTON (CBS) – For the most part, when it comes to politics, opinions take time to change, and the range of fluctuation is often limited by partisan and ideological polarization.

But once in a while, you see a change in the polls that makes your jaw drop.

On March 15, a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll taken right after the release of the House GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill showed 46-percent approved of it and 35-percent disapproved. Not bad.

Barely a week later, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows public support for the plan has collapsed.

Only 17-percent support it; 56-percent do not. Solid majorities of men, women, white, non-white and independent voters reject it.

And the plan can’t even draw majority support from Republicans.

What has happened?

People saw the details – far-less-generous subsidies, 24 million people left uninsured, all being overseen by an administration that thinks Meals on Wheels and school-lunch programs for poor kids are overrated.

The Republicans were fooled by the antipathy toward Obamacare into thinking their miserly ideas would be better received. And it doesn’t help that their crusade is being led by the least popular new president in modern times.

The pols will ignore these numbers at their peril, and here’s one last number for you – if their congressman votes for this mess today, 46 percent will be less likely to vote for them.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: