WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Man Helps Save Driver From Burning Truck In Worcester

By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV March 23, 2017 11:38 PM
Filed Under: Auburn, Mike LaCrosse, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A 51-year-old Auburn man is in critical condition after crashing his truck into a guardrail at Lincoln Plaza in Worcester.

Police said it happened behind the Lowes hardware store around 1 pm Thursday. The driver had a medical incident and lost control of the truck hit some stone pavers and a pallet of mulch before crashing into the guardrail and a fire hydrant, according to Worcester Police.

The accelerator kept the back tires spinning causing the truck to catch on fire.

fire11 Man Helps Save Driver From Burning Truck In Worcester

A pickup truck caught fire at a Lowe’s in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

“As you know when a vehicle starts, the flames were up to here so it was going,” said Shawn Hibbard.

Hibbard, who is a contractor, was working on some nearby front loaders when he heard a bang then saw white smoke and the truck on fire. He ran over to help another man trying to save the trapped driver.

crash Man Helps Save Driver From Burning Truck In Worcester

A pickup truck crashed into a guardrail at a Lowe’s in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

“So then he came over and asked me if I had a fire extinguisher and I threw him the fire extinguisher, he blasted the fire out and right at that moment a police officer showed up,” said Hibbard.

He is glad he was there, but stops short of calling himself a hero.

hibbard Man Helps Save Driver From Burning Truck In Worcester

Shawn Hibbard (WBZ-TV)

“No, right place, right time,” Said Hibbard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction and the Worcester Police Crime Scene responded to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia