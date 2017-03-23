Man Helps Save Driver From Burning Truck In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A 51-year-old Auburn man is in critical condition after crashing his truck into a guardrail at Lincoln Plaza in Worcester.

Police said it happened behind the Lowes hardware store around 1 pm Thursday. The driver had a medical incident and lost control of the truck hit some stone pavers and a pallet of mulch before crashing into the guardrail and a fire hydrant, according to Worcester Police.

The accelerator kept the back tires spinning causing the truck to catch on fire.

“As you know when a vehicle starts, the flames were up to here so it was going,” said Shawn Hibbard.

Hibbard, who is a contractor, was working on some nearby front loaders when he heard a bang then saw white smoke and the truck on fire. He ran over to help another man trying to save the trapped driver.

“So then he came over and asked me if I had a fire extinguisher and I threw him the fire extinguisher, he blasted the fire out and right at that moment a police officer showed up,” said Hibbard.

He is glad he was there, but stops short of calling himself a hero.

“No, right place, right time,” Said Hibbard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction and the Worcester Police Crime Scene responded to the scene.