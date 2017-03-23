WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

AP Fact Check: Willie Nelson Not Deathly Ill, Publicist Says

March 23, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Willie Nelson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Nelson has played nearly a dozen shows in recent weeks and is not deathly ill, his publicist said, despite a series of reports claiming the country music legend is struggling to breathe.

A March 13 Radar Online report quoted an anonymous source saying Nelson was “deathly ill,” weak as a baby and unable to muster the breath to sing. The story is the basis for reports shared by other websites, including washingtonfeed.com and uconservative.net.

Elaine Schock, Nelson’s publicist, denied the reports and pointed to his performances at concerts in recent weeks as evidence of the singer’s health.

“He’s perfectly fine,” Schock told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

willie dl4 3 AP Fact Check: Willie Nelson Not Deathly Ill, Publicist Says

Willie Nelson (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 83-year-old took the stage before more than 75,000 people at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium on March 18. He appeared healthy and sang well during the show.

The Houston concert was part of a series of shows in Texas and Florida over the past two months.

Nelson canceled several shows in late January and early February after coming down with a “bad cold,” Schock said. Nelson returned to the stage Feb. 16 to play at a San Antonio rodeo.

The singer has been the target of numerous online death hoaxes over the years. He references them in the song “Still Not Dead,” from his upcoming album, “God’s Problem Child,” which is set to be released in April. Lyrics from the track include, “The internet said I had passed away, but you can’t believe a damn thing that they say.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia