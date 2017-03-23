Man Indicted For Intentionally Running Wife Over In Quincy Driveway

QUINCY (CBS) – A man who initially claimed to have accidentally run over and killed his wife with a minivan in the couple’s Quincy driveway has been indicted as prosecutors say it was an intentional act.
Zhen Li was killed on September 2, 2016, after being run over at her home in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy.
Yan Long Chow was behind the wheel and told police he accidentally ran Li over.
But on Wednesday, a Norfolk County grand jury issued a first-degree murder indictment against Chow. He was arrested by Quincy Police on Thursday.
Details of the indictment have not yet been released.
Chow is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.