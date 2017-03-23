Keller @ Large: Nothing In Politics Should Surprise You

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re going to follow politics intelligently, without excess naivete or partisanship, you’d do well to remember these four little words: “it wouldn’t surprise me.”

There’s no evidence that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign. But would it surprise you to learn someday that the Democrats had used their surveillance powers for political purposes while in office?

It wouldn’t surprise me at all.

The Obama-era Internal Revenue Service was used for flagrantly political purposes, harassing conservative groups.

President Trump and all his henchmen adamantly deny that they colluded with the Russians during the election, but would it surprise you to find out for sure one day that they’re lying through their hats?

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit.

If there’s one consistent thread throughout Trump’s adult life, it is his willingness to use any trick in the book, ethical or not, to get what he wants. Why would his campaign have been any different?

Cynicism about politics and politicians can and does go too far.

I’ve been in the offices and homes of many pols over the years, including some who were often accused of being sketchy, and I never saw a wall safe overflowing with ill-gotten gain. Look it up, cases like that are rare, not common.

But if you want to watch this particular spectator sport, I advise you to keep your eyes wide open, and check your innocence at the door.

