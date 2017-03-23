WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 23, 2017 3:27 PM
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts State Police say an off-duty trooper has died after suffering a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham.

State police say the 31-year-old trooper was taken to Framingham Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday

On Thursday, State Police identified the trooper as Matthew Daigle.

troopermatthewdaigle1 Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dies After Medical Emergency While Exercising

Trooper Matthew Daigle. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

“Trooper Daigle was highly-regarded and deeply respected by his brother and sister troopers, as well other members of the first-responder community who knew him,” said Col. Rick McKeon.

Spokesman Dave Procopio says at least 20 police cruisers escorted Daigle’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Boston for an autopsy.

Police say he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and joined the state police in 2011.

