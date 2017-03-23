Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dies After Medical Emergency While Exercising

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts State Police say an off-duty trooper has died after suffering a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham.

State police say the 31-year-old trooper was taken to Framingham Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday

On Thursday, State Police identified the trooper as Matthew Daigle.

“Trooper Daigle was highly-regarded and deeply respected by his brother and sister troopers, as well other members of the first-responder community who knew him,” said Col. Rick McKeon.

Spokesman Dave Procopio says at least 20 police cruisers escorted Daigle’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Boston for an autopsy.

Police say he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and joined the state police in 2011.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)