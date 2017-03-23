Jones: Is It Time To Freak Out About The Bruins?

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no need for the Bruins themselves to worry about suffering a third straight collapse. But that doesn’t mean that Adam Jones can’t start freaking out.

Jones and Nick Cattles opened Wednesday night’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub talking about the Bruins’ last two losses and their playoff chances. The B’s still have a good chance of making the playoffs if they beat the teams they’re supposed to beat down the stretch, but their hold on one of the last seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff race is tenuous at best. That has Jones feeling a little too much like he did the past two seasons.

“Look, I know the Bruins have turned me into someone who is screaming that the sky is falling at the drop of a hat. I understand that,” said Jones. “A week ago I’m all about ‘The Boss,’ Bruce Cassidy, I’m all about this team … and then the last three games happen.”

Jones continued: “I’m not going to get all worked up over a bad loss in Edmonton. … But Toronto, and now Ottawa, those feel like losses from the last couple of years. And it feels like it’s not just me freaking out about the Bruins, it’s pretty much everyone at least wondering whats going to happen.”

The Bruins’ chief rivals in the playoff race, the Maple Leafs and Islanders, both won against teams above them in the standings on Wednesday night. That probably isn’t going to make Jones feel any better about the Bruins’ chances.

Listen to the full podcast below: