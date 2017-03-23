Triple Murderer Daniel LaPlante Won’t Get Reduced Sentence For 1987 Townsend Killings

WOBURN (CBS/AP) – A man sentenced to life in prison for killing a mother and her two young children in Townsend 30 years ago will not get a reduced prison sentence.

Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he raped and shot 33-year-old Priscilla Gustafson and then drowned 7-year-old Abigail and 5-year-old William in their home.

LaPlante, now 46, was hoping for a sentence reduction based on court decisions that say juveniles cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole. As a result, he had to be re-sentenced.

LaPlante was hoping to serve the life sentences concurrently, which would make him eligible for a parole hearing after 30 years in prison, which would be soon.

The prosecution wanted three consecutive life sentences. That would mean he wouldn’t be eligible for about 15 more years.

LaPlante’s lawyer claimed LaPlante was abused as a child and is now a model prisoner.

But Gustafson’s family and the prosecutor who tried LaPlante say he should never be set free.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Hélène Kazanjian agreed, saying at a hearing Thursday that “Mr. LaPlante has not been rehabilitated.”

She then formally re-sentenced LaPlante to the maximum possible punishment – three consecutive life sentences, with the opportunity for parole after 45 years from the date of his conviction.

