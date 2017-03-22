Wednesday’s Child: 11-Year-Old Lariah

Lariah is an eleven-year-old young lady of African American descent. Lariah loves to play with dolls, watch TV, and do craft projects. She loves getting pampered especially getting her nails and hair done. She is currently learning how to do hair in her current foster home. Lariah can be strong willed at times, but is very engaging and happy. In 2013, Lariah was severely scalded and burned on her legs and feet; she will need yearly specialist visits and daily creaming and massaging to the affected areas. She also has seasonal allergies and allergies to all animal dander and fur.

VIDEO: In Lariahs’ Own Words

Legally free for adoption, Lariah would do best in a family with a mother and family or a two mom family with no other children. A single mom family would also be considered pending experience working with or parenting children with trauma. Her new family should have knowledge of or be willing to learn about Lariah’s culture including foods and personal care. In addition, Lariah needs positive praise, love, affection, consistency and a structured home life. Her new family will need to help Lariah maintain contact with her siblings as well.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.