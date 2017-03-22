NECC Co-Founder Not Guilty Of Murder, Convicted Of Racketeering In Meningitis Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The former co-owner and head pharmacist of a Massachusetts company blamed for a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012 has been found guilty of racketeering, but not guilty on dozens of second degree murder counts.

Barry Cadden, who was head pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham, was on trial and charged with causing the deaths of 25 people who died after getting injectable steroids from their doctors.

Jurors found Cadden guilty for dozens of racketeering and mail fraud charges on Wednesday. He was acquitted on 25 counts of second degree murder.

Cadden’s lawyer, Bruce Singal, told the jury in January that Cadden oversaw the company’s operations, but was not one of the people who worked in the so-called “clean rooms” or mixed the drugs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told the jury that Cadden showed a “shocking disregard” for the lives of patients.

“He was making millions of dollars off this, but he couldn’t be bothered to do it right,” Varghese said in January.

Sentencing has been set for June 21 for Cadden, who was released on bail following the verdict.

