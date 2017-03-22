WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Attack Near London Parliament | Read More

Flying Turkey Crashes Through Truck Driver’s Windshield

March 22, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Londonderry, Turkey

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A rare instance of a turkey flying into a windshield was reported in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Dept. said a truck driver headed south on I-93 in Londonderry couldn’t avoid a turkey that flew out right in front of him.

The turkey came right through the windshield was still moving inside the cab of the 18-wheeler. Wildlife officials came to take the turkey to an animal hospital but the 19-pound male died on the way there.

turkey truck damage Flying Turkey Crashes Through Truck Drivers Windshield

The damage to a truck after it was hit by the turkey (Image credit NH Fish & Game)

The truck was going about 50 to 60 mph when it struck the turkey. A Fish & Game officer who responded said he’d never heard of a case like this.

