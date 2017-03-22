‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted After Waltham Stabbing

WALTHAM (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s mother in Waltham.

Ping Hong of Vernon, Conn. allegedly stabbed the woman on Howard Street on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hong is now wanted for attempted murder.

Police believe Hong may be traveling to Connecticut or New York. He has ties to Vernon and Rockville in Connecticut as well as Flushing, New York. He is also known to frequent Mohegan Sun, police said.

Anyone who encounters Hong is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

Hong was last seen driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy with Connecticut license plate 2ASPW3.