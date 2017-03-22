‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted After Waltham Stabbing

March 22, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Waltham, Waltham Police

WALTHAM (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s mother in Waltham.

Ping Hong of Vernon, Conn. allegedly stabbed the woman on Howard Street on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hong is now wanted for attempted murder.

pinghong Armed And Dangerous Suspect Wanted After Waltham Stabbing

Ping Hong. (Image Credit: Waltham Police)

Police believe Hong may be traveling to Connecticut or New York. He has ties to Vernon and Rockville in Connecticut as well as Flushing, New York. He is also known to frequent Mohegan Sun, police said.

Anyone who encounters Hong is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

Hong was last seen driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy with Connecticut license plate 2ASPW3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia