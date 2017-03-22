NightSide – Previewing the GOP Healthcare Vote

BOSTON (CBS) – The Republican party tweaked its healthcare legislation today in an effort to appease some of the more hardline conservatives who have expressed reservations over the bill. It is still unclear whether the bill has enough support to pass the House, but a vote is expected later this week. Dr. Elaina George is a certified otolaryngologist and an advocate for healthcare reform. She talks with Dan about the GOP bill, the need to replace Obamacare, and what she thinks our healthcare system needs to become more efficient and affordable.
Originally broadcast March 21st, 2017.