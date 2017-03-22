Malcolm Butler Posts Airplane Photo On Instagram: ‘Nothing Changed But The Change’

BOSTON (CBS) — A new element of the NFL offseason that has trended in recent years is the hyperanalysis of social media posts from players involved in speculation around the league. It’s happened in a big way this offseason with Jimmy Garoppolo, and now it’s time for his current Patriots teammate, Malcolm Butler.
The cornerback posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of him appearing to sit on an airplane while looking out the window.
The caption reads: “Nothing changed but the change #BLESSED”
It’s Butler’s first post in a week — a week that’s seen the buzz regarding a potential deal with the New Orleans Saints die down quite a bit. Butler’s currently tagged under the first-round tender, but he’s yet to sign the tender offer. The entire situation has seemed to be in a stalemate this week.
As for what the Instagram post can mean? Well, that’s the beauty of social media, isn’t it? The meaning is often in the eye of the viewer.