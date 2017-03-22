WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Deadly London Terror Attack | Read More

Malcolm Butler Posts Airplane Photo On Instagram: ‘Nothing Changed But The Change’

March 22, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — A new element of the NFL offseason that has trended in recent years is the hyperanalysis of social media posts from players involved in speculation around the league. It’s happened in a big way this offseason with Jimmy Garoppolo, and now it’s time for his current Patriots teammate, Malcolm Butler.

The cornerback posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of him appearing to sit on an airplane while looking out the window.

The caption reads: “Nothing changed but the change #BLESSED”

"Nothing changed but the change" #BLESSED

A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on

It’s Butler’s first post in a week — a week that’s seen the buzz regarding a potential deal with the New Orleans Saints die down quite a bit. Butler’s currently tagged under the first-round tender, but he’s yet to sign the tender offer. The entire situation has seemed to be in a stalemate this week.

As for what the Instagram post can mean? Well, that’s the beauty of social media, isn’t it? The meaning is often in the eye of the viewer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia