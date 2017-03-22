WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Attack Near London Parliament | Read More

Greenfield Police Seek Owner Of Domestic Goose

March 22, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: goose, Greenfield, Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD (CBS) — Greenfield Police are looking for the owner or owners of a domestic goose that became lost Monday.

It was found wandering around 7:50 p.m. near Pierce and Chapman Streets.

“The officers determined that the duck continued to pose a danger to itself and placed the duck in custody, then transported it to the station for booking,” the Greenfield Police Department wrote in a whimsical post on their Facebook page

There seems to have been a bit of confusion, with police initially reporting they had found a duck–which they later named “Officer Pierce Duck.”

They said the duck is now being cared for by a foster family in Gill.

The department is asking anyone with information about the goose’s identity to contact them.

They also thanked town council President Brickett Allis for his help in finding the goose.

“It takes a village to save a duck!” the department wrote.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia