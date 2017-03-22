Greenfield Police Seek Owner Of Domestic Goose

GREENFIELD (CBS) — Greenfield Police are looking for the owner or owners of a domestic goose that became lost Monday.

It was found wandering around 7:50 p.m. near Pierce and Chapman Streets.

“The officers determined that the duck continued to pose a danger to itself and placed the duck in custody, then transported it to the station for booking,” the Greenfield Police Department wrote in a whimsical post on their Facebook page.

There seems to have been a bit of confusion, with police initially reporting they had found a duck–which they later named “Officer Pierce Duck.”

They said the duck is now being cared for by a foster family in Gill.

The department is asking anyone with information about the goose’s identity to contact them.

They also thanked town council President Brickett Allis for his help in finding the goose.

“It takes a village to save a duck!” the department wrote.