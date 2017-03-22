WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Deadly London Terror Attack | Read More

Goodell: NFL Implementing Changes To Increase Pace Of Play, Decrease Commercial Breaks, Centralize Replay

March 22, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Roger Goodell, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in a long time, the NFL suffered a bit of a setback in the ratings department in 2016.

While yes, the NFL was still king when it came to sports ratings, the league did not dominate the way it has grown accustomed to dominating. And so, the league is making some changes.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday, by way of email to fans (as shared by Ian Rapoport on Twitter), that the league will be trying to increase the pace of play while also decreasing the frequency of commercial breaks.

“We know how annoying it is when we come back from a commercial break, kick off, and then cut to a commercial again. I hate that too,” Goodell said. “Our goal is to eliminate it.”

Goodell said that the league will institute a play clock following extra points on occasions where networks don’t head to commercials following touchdowns. The league will consider adding a play clock following all touchdowns, as well.

Additionally, teams will vote next week to centralize the replay system. That will eliminate the need for a referee to walk over to a stationary review station during games. Instead, a tablet will be brought to the official, who will be in communication with the officiating headquarters in New York. The final decision will be made by the officials in New York.

In a harder-to-define portion of his letter, Goodell promised to try to eliminate all content from game broadcasts that does not relate specifically to the game being played.

“We also know that you feel there are too many elements in the broadcast that aren’t relevant to the play on the field,” Goodell said. “With our partners, we will be looking to instead focus on content that is most complementary and compelling to you — whether that is analysis, highlights or stories about our players.”

Goodell ended his letter by thanking fans and asking them for more feedback as the product begins to get tweaked.

“All of these changes are meant to give you more of what you want: a competitive game with fewer interruptions and distractions from the action,” he said.

The NFL will hold its annual league meeting, beginning Sunday in Phoenix.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia