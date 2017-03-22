Chris Sale Strikes Out 10 Yankees In Dominant Spring Start

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale’s latest spring start may not count in the standings, but it certainly helps that the Red Sox’ newest ace is rounding into form ahead of Opening Day.

Sale struck out 10 Yankees in six dominant innings on Tuesday, scattering four hits with no walks. The lone blemish was a two-run home run by the Yankees’ Matt Holliday in the sixth inning.

The left-hander didn’t exactly face a lineup full of minor-leaguers, either. He dealt with veterans like Holliday, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Chris Carter, in addition to young phenom Gary Sanchez. Sale enjoyed the regular season-like atmosphere of the start.

“Coming in here, playing against the Yankees, playing at their park in a night game, it gives it more of a regular-season feel,” said Sale, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I was able to throw all my pitches for strikes. I just felt good and got a good rhythm going.”

Sale is 4-1 in 10 career appearances (seven starts) with a 1.17 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53.2 career innings against the Yankees. Hopefully, his success against the Bronx Bombers in a White Sox uniform – and his dominant outing on Tuesday – can carry over to the regular season.

