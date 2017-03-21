NightSide – Stop Kremlin-Baiting

March 21, 2017 1:03 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Stephen Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian Studies at Princeton University and New York University, believes that all of the talk about Russia is extremely harmful to the U.S. and undermines our credibility on the global stage. While there are plenty of conspiracy theories and wild accusations being thrown around claiming that the President has been compromised by Russian interests, there has been zero proof offered to support such serious claims. Cohen says we are nearing McCarthyism hysteria, and is concerned over the potential long term effects. Do you agree?

Originally broadcast March 20th, 2017.

Part 1 with Stephen Cohen

Part 2:

