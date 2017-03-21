I-Team: Former Youth Football President Admits To Stealing Funds, Pays Back $27K

PEABODY (CBS) – The former president of Peabody Youth Football and Cheering admitted she stole thousands of dollars in program funds and spent the money on personal purchases like shopping, restaurants and credit card bills.

In Peabody District Court on Tuesday, Jacqui Pence also agreed to pay $27,712.81 in restitution to the program.

Pence was the focus of a September I-Team investigation, which uncovered thousands of dollars in questionable expenses.

Parents and coaches contacted the I-Team when they grew concerned about the safety of their kids’ helmets and other equipment.

Because of having no previous record, and her ability to immediately repay the money, the judge gave Pence a “continued without a finding” for the theft charges. The result means she will maintain a clean record as long as she completes a two-year probation stint.

As part of the sentencing requirements, Pence will also have to complete 100 hours of community service, attend mental health treatment, and stay away from the youth football league.

“Paying the restitution is a critical piece in the theory of restorative justice,” Judge Richard Mori said.

However, prosecutors had asked for a permanent conviction on Pence’s record, calling the theft “appalling” because the funds were meant for kids.

“Because of the defendant’s greed, she used Peabody youth football as a personal slush fund, which left it in crisis and the brink of financial ruin,” Essex County prosecutor Lincoln Rose argued. “She does not deserve a chance to preserve her record. People should know about her greed so she’s never in a position to repeat the conduct.”

Rose also said prosecutors could only prove the $27,000 of theft, but alluded the tally was possibly higher because much of the program’s fundraising dealt with cash.

Within a week of the investigation, Pence was forced out and the league’s financial records were turned over to police.

Pence’s defense attorney said a pending divorce and a house in foreclosure contributed to the theft.

“She made absolutely horrible decisions based on financial strain,” he said. “This restitution does at least start the healing process and get the league back on financial footing.”

Craig Masone, a parent and coach who was one of the first to speak with the I-Team, is glad the league is getting the repayment.

“It is a big deal,” Masone said outside court. “It’s going to help these kids a lot and really give them a safe playing field when they go out there and learn the sport of football.”

When Pence left the program, it was nearly broke. However, parents and players rallied and raised more than $30,000 to keep it afloat. There is optimism heading into next season.

“We’re glad this is over and ready to move on,” new president Billy Woods told WBZ. “Our board of directors are working hard during this offseason to make 2017 special.”

