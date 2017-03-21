Financial Spring Cleaning: The Paper Shuffle

BOSTON (CBS) – We all do it…you move that pile of paper from one place to the next and maybe back again when you need the dining room table.

It’s all of that stuff that comes in the mail each day that you do open but are too busy to put away. So it ends up in a pile. Could be bills, bank statements, or financial accounts, magazine subscriptions, medical insurance paperwork. Stuff you are planning to deal with later.

Let’s talk about the bills first. According to MarketWatch banks made about $11.2 billion in fees from consumers’ overdraft and non-sufficient fund penalties.

If you are getting charged late fees because once you open your bills you forget about them, consider setting up a system where the unpaid bills go into a folder and you sit down twice a month to pay them. Once you open the bill, review it and take it physically to the folder and tuck it in there. Don’t leave them sitting on the kitchen counter.

Schedule a time on your calendar to pay the bills just like you do haircuts or dentist appointments. The 1st and 15th work for me.

Consider banking online. Many of your monthly expenses may be the same every month; mortgage, rent, insurance, or school loan so these are easy. You have the bank automatically send the payment in each month.

Consider using your credit card to pay your bills on time also. I have as many monthly bills automatically charged to my credit card as I can. I charge all my telephone services, the oil company, EZ Pass, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and Internet.

I also charge almost everything I purchase including my groceries, doctor’s co-pays and gas. For one thing, it is convenient and at the end of the month I have a record of my expenses.

I get one bill from the credit card company and have the bank send them a check. By doing this I have cut down the number bills I pay and I have lots of credit card points all of which are going to my granddaughter’s 529 college plan.

Take the time to set up a system and you’ll never be late again!

