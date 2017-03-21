Make It Your Moment: 2017 Boston Marathon Banners Unveiled

BOSTON (CBS) – The official banners for the 2017 Boston Marathon were unveiled Tuesday as race officials announced the theme for this year’s race.

Race organizers were joined by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and others on Boylston Street as they revealed the theme “Make It Your Moment.”

John Hancock executive vice president, U.S. Olympic marathoner Desiree Linden and 4-time Boston Marathon winner Bill “Boston Billy” Rodgers hung the first of 500 banners that will be on display throughout the city leading up to the race.

The banners featured sketches this year, rather than photographs.

“The outline sketch on each of the eight banner designs represents the history that has defined the race, while vibrant, full color indicates the “now” moment,” race organizers said. “Thematically they are about the Boston Marathon journey – from what inspires someone to choose Boston, to how one prepares to get there, and what is experienced when the day comes.”

At the Tuesday event, Walsh discussed One Boston Day, which will be held on Saturday, April 15.

The now annual day of service honors the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings by asking residents to give back to the community.

The hashtag for this year’s Boston Marathon is #BeBoston, celebrating what the race and city represent.

This year’s Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, April 17.