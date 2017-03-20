Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Spotted Aboard Air Force One With President Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft hopped a ride back to Washington with the president aboard Air Force One over the weekend.
President Donald Trump was returning to the White House Sunday from a weekend at his resort in Florida.
It was also reported that Kraft joined Trump at the White House Sunday night.
Kraft was a guest at Trump’s inauguration festivities in January. The president has spoken about his friendship with Kraft, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback Tom Brady on several occasions.
“I like Bob Kraft, I like Coach Belichick and Tom Brady is my friend,” Trump told Bill O’Reilly in a pre-Super Bowl interview. “You have to stick up for your friends, right?”