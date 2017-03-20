Keller @ Large: Whatever Trump Is Doing, It’s Not Selling

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been exactly two months since our new president took the oath of office, and doesn’t it seem a lot longer?

Just like his predecessor, the new commander-in-chief is a man in a hurry, to make changes and to make news, for better or worse.

And so far, according to the American people, it’s for the worse.

The gold standard for measuring presidential job approval is the daily Gallup tracking poll, where about 1,500 adults are surveyed each day, with a three-point margin of error.

In the days following the inauguration, the president was actually just above water. His best showing since then was on March 11, 45% approval and 49% disapproval.

But over the past week or so, it appears the bottom is falling out.

The public appears unimpressed by the implosion of his wiretapping fantasies. GOP health care reform has been poorly received. Each encounter with a foreign leader plays worse than the last, and the Russian cloud has yet to be dispelled. His surrogates continue to make fools of themselves on TV.

And through it all, the bills for those weekend golf outings just keep piling up.

As of this weekend, the president has 37% approval, 58% disapproval.

37%.

That’s really, really bad.

That was George W. Bush’s average approval rating during his disastrous second term.

Polls can and do change, sometimes quickly.

But this president started off with the disapproval of half the public, and the trendline so far is down.

And whether you love him or hate him, it may soon be time to acknowledge that whatever it is he’s doing down there, it’s not selling.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: