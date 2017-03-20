WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

I-Team: Workers Fired For Time Card Abuse Accuse Keolis Of Discrimination

By Cheryl Fiandaca, WBZ-TV March 20, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Cheryl Fiandaca, I-Team, Keolis, MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) – The company contracted to operate the commuter rail system for the MBTA is being accused of discrimination by several former employees. The workers say they were unjustly fired for swiping co-workers’ time cards; a practice they claim was commonplace within the company.

The I-Team obtained surveillance video inside a Keolis facility showing several employees punching out time cards for other employees. Nine workers were fired last July, including Joe Mazzochia. The I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca asked Mazzochia if he did anything wrong. Joe replied, “I wasn’t doing anything anyone else wasn’t doing.”

Mazzochia and his fired co-workers say dozens of other employees were doing the very same thing and none of them were fired. According to Mazzochia’s attorney, Sol Cohen, the surveillance video shows one worker swiping four cards through the time clock machine. “She received a written warning,” he said.

joem I Team: Workers Fired For Time Card Abuse Accuse Keolis Of Discrimination

Joe Mazzochia (WBZ-TV)

According to Cohen, of the nine workers fired, seven were over 50-years-old. “This is a case of age discrimination. The employees in there 50’s were terminated for something that has gone on for many years and was pervasive in the company and management was well aware,” he said.

The fired workers say they have dozens of years of experience working for the railroad and have never been disciplined. So why would they be singled out? “Our age, our time invested. It was money,” Mazzochia said.

timecard I Team: Workers Fired For Time Card Abuse Accuse Keolis Of Discrimination

Surveillance video shows Keolis employees swiping time cards (WBZ-TV)

According to Mazzochia, employees swiping cards for their colleagues was an accepted practice that was well known to management. He admits the video does show him swiping his card and another employee’s card, but he insists he and the other worker both put in a full day. Mazzochia insists he never stole time from Keolis.

According to Cohen, the punishment in this case did not fit the crime. “It’s a breach of policy that doesn’t nearly justify a termination, especially employees who worked their entire lives on the railroad,” he said.

keolis I Team: Workers Fired For Time Card Abuse Accuse Keolis Of Discrimination

Keolis maintenance facility (WBZ-TV)

Keolis insists age was not a factor in terminating the employees. In a written statement a spokesperson said:

“Any suggestion that Keolis somehow tolerated or was aware of widespread timecard abuse beyond the nine terminated individuals is false.”

In a separate email the spokesperson also said: “…each of the nine employees was afforded an evidentiary hearing where they were defended by his/her respective union representative had the right to call witnesses and to introduce evidence in defense. Each of the hearings resulted in a finding that the employee was guilty of time fraud and resulted in termination.”

Fiandaca pressed Mezzochia if there was any wrongdoing. “People think you stole time from Keolis,” she said. “And we didn’t,” he replied. “All we want is our jobs back.”

The fired workers are filing a claim with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia