Electronics On Certain Flights To U.S. Will Be Banned Due To Threat

March 20, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: airline threat, electronics ban

BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. government is banning certain electronics inside the cabin on certain flights. The ban stems from possible terror threats.

It affects about a dozen airlines flying direct to the United States from the Middle East and Africa.

Starting Tuesday, laptops, tablets, DVD players and electronic games must be placed in checked luggage.

An official told CBS News the electronics ban is not related to a specific threat but is in response to intelligence gathered overseas.

Homeland Security is in the process of notifying countries and airlines. They have 96 hours to implement the ban on large electronics.

