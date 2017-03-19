Chase Involving U-Haul Ends In Fiery Crash In Revere

REVERE (CBS) — One man is under arrest after Saugus Police say he led police on a chase in a U-Haul truck, struck a Revere Police cruiser, and crashed into an auto body shop, causing a fire.

Robert Silvia, 50 of Cambridge, is charged with breaking and entering, attempt to commit larceny from a building, driving with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, speeding, and several motor vehicle violations.

The chase began around 3 a.m. Sunday in Saugus when police tried to pull over a U-Haul suspected in a break-in at Santoro’s Sub-Villa on Essex Street.

Police responded to a burglary alarm, and found the glass doors of the shop smashed. A Saugus officer noticed that, just before the alarm, a U-Haul truck was parked outside.

When that U-Haul was later found by officers on Walnut Street, they said Silvia drove off at high speed.

Nobody was hurt in the chase, which went from Saugus through Lynn and into Revere.

Police said Silvia struck a Revere Police cruiser, but the officer was outside of the cruiser and able to move out of the way.

He then crashed into Gulino’s Auto Body on Broadway. The U-Haul caught fire, which eventually spread to the shop, and the Revere Fire Department extinguished the flames.

Police found Silvia inside the building, and took him into custody.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Lynn District Court.

Saugus Police said they’re also investigating another nearby break-in in connection to the incident.