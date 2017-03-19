Pet Parade: Buddy Dog Humane Society

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and a cat up for adoption from Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.
Peda is about four and a half years old, and came to Buddy Dog all the way from Doha, Qatar. She’s a saluki mix, one of the fastest dog breeds–so if you’re running with her, bring your track shoes!
Flora, a jack russel/dachshund mix, was a local surrender and is about six years old. She suffers from a little bit of separation anxiety. She’s house-trained, and even knows lots of tricks and commands.
Muñeca came from a rescue in the Bronx. Buddy Dog doesn’t know much about her past, but she’s a super sweet cat, around 3, and very gentle. She loves other cats.
For more information, visit buddydoghs.com.