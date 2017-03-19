Some Injuries, OUI Arrest After 5 Car Accidents In Norwood

NORWOOD (CBS) — Saturday night turned out to be a busy one for the Norwood Police Department, as no less than five traffic accidents occurred between 4 p.m. and midnight.
Police said two of those accidents involved three cars.
One of them resulted in an arrest for operating under the influence and another was the result of distracted driving where injuries were sustained.
Five vehicles in total were towed.
Neponset Street by the Route 1 rotary and Walpole Street by Olde Derby Village saw traffic delays of more than 30 minutes, according to police.