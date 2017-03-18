Weather Alert: Weekend Snowstorm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

NightSide – Americans Expatriating to Canada

March 18, 2017 1:04 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Dory Jade is the CEO of The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants and will shed light on the number of Americans applying for Canadian citizenship. Ever since Donald Trump became the president, more and more Americans have considered moving abroad and applications have spiked as well as the traffic on Canada’s realty sites. Have you considered a move to Canada, yourself? Do you think it is un-Patriotic for Americans to move abroad due to the current political climate?

Originally broadcast March 17th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia