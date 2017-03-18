NightSide – Americans Expatriating to Canada

BOSTON (CBS) – Dory Jade is the CEO of The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants and will shed light on the number of Americans applying for Canadian citizenship. Ever since Donald Trump became the president, more and more Americans have considered moving abroad and applications have spiked as well as the traffic on Canada’s realty sites. Have you considered a move to Canada, yourself? Do you think it is un-Patriotic for Americans to move abroad due to the current political climate?
Originally broadcast March 17th, 2017.